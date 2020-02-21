21 Pilots' Tyler Joseph and Wife Jenna Welcome Daughter Rosie

There's a new member of the 21 Pilots family!

Over a week ago, on February 9 Tyler Joseph and his wife, Jenna, gave birth to the most precious little girl, whom they named Rosie Robert Joseph. The two shared the happy news on Jenna's personal Instagram profile, along with a view into their life since they've become parents.

According to Jenna's Instagram, they've nicknamed the newborn Ro and are clearly adjusting well to life as a family of three. She added, "She was born on Sunday, so we celebrated her 1-week Sunday with sun and cinnamon rolls and Sunday Service on TV."

In addition to announcing the arrival of their daughter, Jenna took a moment to thank her husband for being a great father to their little girl. "Tyler, you're a thinker, you're a trooper, you're a fixer you're a looker still at 6 a.m. with no sleep. You work so hard," she wrote. "You are the most diligent and supportive person, I'm lucky you're my person. Rosie and I love you."