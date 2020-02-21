Why a Wedding Is "Unlikely" For Amanda Bynes and Her Fiance

Amanda Bynes may be engaged, but there are no wedding bells ringing.

According to a source, it's "unlikely" the She's the Man star "will ever" get her parents approval for her to marry her boyfriend of 3-months. "Amanda's parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship," the insider explains.

Like Britney Spears, the former child star has been living under the conservatorship of her parents. She was placed under their supervision in 2014 after a series of involuntary psychiatric holds and multiple run-ins with the police. While the conservatorship has to be reviewed on a regular basis, it was last extended in 2018 for two years, thus forcing Amanda to seek the approval of her parents should she ever wish to wed Paul Michael

Nonetheless, Bynes is head over heels for her fiance.

On Thursday night, the actress shared that she's very much in love with Paul, who she described as "drop dead gorgeous." She added, "He's also the best person on the face of the earth."

Moreover, she apologized for calling people "ugly" over a year ago. "I just wanted to post a video to say I'm sorry to everyone whom I called ugly on Twitter," Bynes shared. "I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out. Now, I've remained sober for over a year—same with Paul—and I just want to let you all know I love you guys and I'm so happy now. I feel like I got what's mine and that's Paul."

