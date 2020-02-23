We're just going to get it out of the way right now: One of the most famous actors in the world is currently rocking a mullet.

Sure, it's for a movie role, but still, a mullet is a mullet. That's just one of the surprising celebrity hair changes that went down in this week's round-up of the most surprising transformations, which also includes a former Grey's Anatomy star debuting a dramatic new hairstyle and Sharon Osbourne changing her locks for the first time in over 15 years. Plus, Justin Bieber finally gave his fans what they wanted and took to the razor to say goodbye to his headline-making 'stache. RIP, Biebs' facial hair.

Aside from some hair shake-ups, other celeb transformations include Drew Barrymore documenting on ongoing wellness journey and a sports legend showing off a possible new career as a rapper, making his official debut onto the music scene this week.