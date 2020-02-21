Cooking sideways ain't easy!

Chef Adam Glick is faced with a difficult task in this exclusive clip from Monday's new Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The sneak peek shows Parsifal III's excited guests as Captain Glenn Shephard sets sail on a windy day.

"Whoa, we're actually sailing!" one guests exclaims as the other rejoices, "This is crazy! We're going sideways!"

Despite the guests enjoyment, the windy conditions have the yacht cruising at 14 knots and tilted at an 8-degree angle, making it very hard for Adam to prepare breakfast.

"If it were up to me, I would never serve the guests breakfast while we're sailing, but what the guests want, the guests get. So here's your breakfast served on a tilt," Chief Stewardess Jenna MacGillivray says.