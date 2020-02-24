6 Pieces From Alex and Ani's Barbie Collection That Celebrate Girl Power

  • By
    &

by Emily Spain | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: Alex and Ani Barbie Collection

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Everyone's favorite fashionista is in serious design mode this year!

Barbie recently teamed up with Alex and Ani to create a capsule collection featuring seven jewelry designs that promise to instill confidence in everyone.

The collection puts a twist on Alex and Ani's classic expandable wire bracelet with Barbie-approved charms. A few of the designs rep Barbie's favorite affirmations like "I've Got This" and "See the Good in All Things." With these inspirational bracelets, you'll be reminded to carry strength and confidence wherever you go!

In addition to her Alex and Ani collection, Barbie also released an inclusive Fashionistas collection, teamed up with stylist Shiona Turini for a Black History month clothing line and plans to release a special collection for the 2020 Olympics. Talk about girl power! See our favorites jewelry pieces below.

Read

@BarbieStyle's Gift Guide Is Girl Boss Goals

See the Good in all Things Charm Bangle Shiny Silver

This bracelet will remind you to see the good in all things no matter what curve balls show up in life.

Ecomm: Barbie x Alex and Ani
$39 Alex and Ani
I've Got This Charm Bangle Shiny Rose Gold

Coming from a woman with over 200 careers, Barbie wants to remind you that you can handle any situation.

7 Pieces From Barbie&rsquo;s Alex and Ani Collaboration That Celebrates Girl Power
$39 Alex and Ani
Trio Charm Bangle Shiny Silver

This bracelet screams Barbie Girl with the iconic doll's profile and sunglasses. 

7 Pieces From Barbie&rsquo;s Alex and Ani Collaboration That Celebrates Girl Power
$49 Alex and Ani
Confidence is Your Best Accessory Charm Bangle Shiny Silver

This piece of arm candy will remind you to always be confident wherever you go.

7 Pieces From Barbie&rsquo;s Alex and Ani Collaboration That Celebrates Girl Power
$39 Alex and Ani
Duo Charm Bangle Set of 2 Shiny Rose Gold

This bracelet duo is perfect to wear together or to mix-and-match with your other favorite Alex and Ani bangles.

7 Pieces From Barbie&rsquo;s Alex and Ani Collaboration That Celebrates Girl Power
$68 Alex and Ani
Femme and Fierce Charm Bangle Shiny Gold

Girl power is all about celebrating your femme and fierce side, and this bangle is a great reminder.

7 Pieces From Barbie&rsquo;s Alex and Ani Collaboration That Celebrates Girl Power
$39 Alex and Ani

Looking for even more jewelry picks? See what Bachelor Nation's Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin recommend the love in your life.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Jewelry , Barbie , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Designer Collaborations , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.