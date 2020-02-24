E! Illustration
by Emily Spain | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 4:00 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Everyone's favorite fashionista is in serious design mode this year!
Barbie recently teamed up with Alex and Ani to create a capsule collection featuring seven jewelry designs that promise to instill confidence in everyone.
The collection puts a twist on Alex and Ani's classic expandable wire bracelet with Barbie-approved charms. A few of the designs rep Barbie's favorite affirmations like "I've Got This" and "See the Good in All Things." With these inspirational bracelets, you'll be reminded to carry strength and confidence wherever you go!
In addition to her Alex and Ani collection, Barbie also released an inclusive Fashionistas collection, teamed up with stylist Shiona Turini for a Black History month clothing line and plans to release a special collection for the 2020 Olympics. Talk about girl power! See our favorites jewelry pieces below.
This bracelet will remind you to see the good in all things no matter what curve balls show up in life.
Coming from a woman with over 200 careers, Barbie wants to remind you that you can handle any situation.
This bracelet screams Barbie Girl with the iconic doll's profile and sunglasses.
This piece of arm candy will remind you to always be confident wherever you go.
This bracelet duo is perfect to wear together or to mix-and-match with your other favorite Alex and Ani bangles.
Girl power is all about celebrating your femme and fierce side, and this bangle is a great reminder.
Looking for even more jewelry picks? See what Bachelor Nation's Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin recommend the love in your life.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?