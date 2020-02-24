We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Everyone's favorite fashionista is in serious design mode this year!

Barbie recently teamed up with Alex and Ani to create a capsule collection featuring seven jewelry designs that promise to instill confidence in everyone.

The collection puts a twist on Alex and Ani's classic expandable wire bracelet with Barbie-approved charms. A few of the designs rep Barbie's favorite affirmations like "I've Got This" and "See the Good in All Things." With these inspirational bracelets, you'll be reminded to carry strength and confidence wherever you go!

In addition to her Alex and Ani collection, Barbie also released an inclusive Fashionistas collection, teamed up with stylist Shiona Turini for a Black History month clothing line and plans to release a special collection for the 2020 Olympics. Talk about girl power! See our favorites jewelry pieces below.