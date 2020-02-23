Try Not to Laugh as Kim Kardashian & Scott Disick Take an Improv Class

A comedy legend in the making?

In this exclusive sneak peek from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 18th season, Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick swing by famed Los Angeles improv theater, The Groundlings.

Why? To try their hands at improv, of course.

While Kourtney Kardashian's ex is excited to learn the theatrical technique, the "shy" SKIMS founder isn't as thrilled. It probably doesn't help that the KUWTK stars hear a loud warm-up upon entering the building.

"People are getting serious," the Flip It Like Disick star quips.

"No, this is not my thing," the mother of four nervously states.

After entering the class, Kim makes it clear that she's "shy" and is there just to support Scott. As the instructors explain that everything is made up on the spot, they assure the reality stars that improv can help with public speaking.

Even though the duo is warned that the "warm ups are silly," Kim struggles to commit to the activity and eventually bails altogether.

"I'll sit and support now," Kanye West's wife notes while walking off the stage. "Maybe I'll warm up and come back in."