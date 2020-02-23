EXCLUSIVE!

Try Not to Laugh as Kim Kardashian & Scott Disick Take an Improv Class

  By
    &

Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020

A comedy legend in the making?

In this exclusive sneak peek from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 18th season, Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick swing by famed Los Angeles improv theater, The Groundlings.

Why? To try their hands at improv, of course.

While Kourtney Kardashian's ex is excited to learn the theatrical technique, the "shy" SKIMS founder isn't as thrilled. It probably doesn't help that the KUWTK stars hear a loud warm-up upon entering the building.

"People are getting serious," the Flip It Like Disick star quips.

"No, this is not my thing," the mother of four nervously states.

After entering the class, Kim makes it clear that she's "shy" and is there just to support Scott. As the instructors explain that everything is made up on the spot, they assure the reality stars that improv can help with public speaking.

Even though the duo is warned that the "warm ups are silly," Kim struggles to commit to the activity and eventually bails altogether.

"I'll sit and support now," Kanye West's wife notes while walking off the stage. "Maybe I'll warm up and come back in."

Nonetheless, Scott appears to flourish in the class as he performs "Expert Panel" alongside one Groundlings performer. Per the instructor, Scott must act as an expert in whatever random topic he is assigned, which happens to be "the invention of the first shoe."

"You got this! I believe in you," Kim says in support from the audience.

In an impressive turn of events, Scott confidently takes the stage and details how he invented the first shoe.

"Like the business, I grew the shoe into a sneaker," Scott jokes at one point.

In fact, after a few innuendos, Scott receives a round of applause for his performance.

"That was like dripping out of you like water," Scott's stage partner praises.

Watch Scott and Kim's hilarious adventure in the clip above!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020, only on E!

E! Online        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
