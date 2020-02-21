Gwen Stefani Straddles Blake Shelton During Surprise Duet Performance

Surprise!

Blake Shelton made an unannounced onstage appearance during girlfriend Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas residency show on Thursday to perform their duet "Nobody But You." Fan Michael Geller recorded a video of the surprise duet and posted it on Facebook. Stefani shared on Instagram a video of her hugging and straddling her beau onstage as audience members cheer.

"#nobodybutyou @blakeshelton Gx," she wrote.

"Nobody But You" was released last year and is featured on Shelton's album Fully Loaded: God's Country. He and Stefani performed the song at the recent 2020 Grammy Awards.

"Nobody But You" recently topped the iTunes country music chart.

"I just thought that was like, kind of incredible," Stefani told the crowd.

She and Shelton have been dating for more than four years. She began her Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas in June 2018.