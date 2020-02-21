John Salangsang/ABC via Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 9:00 AM
John Salangsang/ABC via Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Chris Harrison is adding another gig to his ever-growing hosting resume. The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise host will oversee ABC's Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda. ESPN's Sage Steele will co-host the special airing Wednesday, March 4.
Harrison and Steele will go live from the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua when Wallenda attempts his latest stunt to become the first person to embark on an 1,800-foot-long highwire walk over the famous volcano.
"Nik Wallenda and his family are legendary. I'm extremely honored and also a little nervous to watch this death-defying walk over a live volcano," Harrison said in a statement to E! News. "I'm proud to bring this live event to the world along with my friend and co-host Sage Steele."
"I have been a fan of Nik Wallenda for years and am beyond thrilled to be part of his next feat," Steele said in a statement. "I am counting down the days to Volcano Live! and am so excited to be reunited with my good friend Chris Harrison for what I know will be an unforgettable night for the world to see!"
This will be Wallenda's longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted. The volcano is part of the infamous Pacific Ring of Fire and has multiple craters. It's one of very few volcanoes to have a lava lake. The two-hour special will have interviews with Wallenda and his family about the rigging, planning and execution of the walk. Volcanologists and other professionals will be on-site to lend expertise.
"After spending years scouting and researching volcanoes, I fully realize why no one has ever attempted this feat: Mother Nature is extremely unpredictable. It is by far the most dangerous walk I have EVER attempted, and that alone makes it very intimidating," Wallenda said in a statement. "I am pushing myself beyond my comfort zone by the feat itself, but I know that I am up to the challenge. I must admit, it is scary."
Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda airs Wednesday, March 4 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?