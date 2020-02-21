Meet Yolanda. The 51-year-old from Las Vegas is just one of the new couples embarking on a journey of love with a foreigner on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four.

Yolanda, a widow, has been on a weight loss journey and shed 150 pounds. When she hit that milestone in her quest for a healthier lifestyle, she took to social media and shared her transformation. That's how she met Williams, a 40-year-old from England. He slid into her DMs and Yolanda fell hard for the restaurant manager.

Only one of Yolanda's children knows about Williams.

"I'm a little scared to tell them because I know they're still mourning the loss of their father and they want me to just, you know, let daddy be my first and last love. So, I think it would be hard for them," she says in the exclusive preview above.