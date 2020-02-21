Shutterstock
"What did I get myself into?"
Justin Bieber and James Corden played a hilarious game of Spill Your Guts on Thursday night. On the latest episode of The Late Late Show, the superstar singer sat down with the talk show host to ask each other some tough questions. And as fans of the game will know, if either player decides not to answer the question, they have to eat something pretty gross.
First up: Bird saliva. In order to avoid consuming the bird saliva, Corden had to answer Bieber's question.
"I'm 25 years old, your friend Harry Styles is also 25 years old," Bieber told Corden. "Which 25 year old is more talent?"
Corden's response? "Cheers, bro."
The late-night host drank the bird saliva in order to avoid answering! He then told Bieber that he had to have the shrimp and chili pepper smoothie if he didn't want to answer his next question.
"Justin, you have performed all over the world," Corden said to Bieber. "Which country has the worst fans?"
In response, Bieber decided to have a sip of the smoothie, washing it down with some milk.
Bieber then went on to ask Corden, "On a scale of one to 10, how much do you regret doing Cats?"
Corden, who has to eat cod sperm if he doesn't answer, told Bieber, "You know what? I'll answer that. On a scale of one to 10, how much do I regret doing Cats? So, one is the least and 10 is the most? Well, here's the thing, I had the loveliest time making that film. It took me six days, and I loved every single second of it."
The 41-year-old star noted that he has to decide things based on his own experience, and he had a "really great time."
"I'm gonna put it at a solid five," Corden said. "Four point five, four point five."
Watch the video above to see more from Spill Your Guts, including Justin's ranking of Hailey Bieber's celeb friends!
