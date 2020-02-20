Dance, dance, dance!

Khloe Kardashian is sharing her and daughter True Thompson's super sweet morning routine. On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram to post an adorable video of her and her 1-year-old daughter dancing together. In fact, the mother-daughter duo dances together every morning, and always to the same song, Justin Timberlake's hit, "Can't Stop the Feeling."

"Recently this has been our morning routine," Khloe captioned the cute post. "Same song can't stop the feeling by Justin Timberlake Same dance partners."

In the video, Khloe, dressed in her workout attire, can be heard encouraging True to dance.

"Go, Tutu, go!" Khloe says to her daughter, who she shares with ex-beau Tristan Thompson.

Mom and daughter can also be seen dancing with True's dolls in the video.

"the best," Khloe's sister, Kylie Jenner, commented on the dancing video.

"So cute!!" Kardashian pal Paris Hilton told Khloe in the comments, adding heart eye emojis.