Inside Rihanna's Dance Party Birthday Celebration in Mexico

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 11:51 AM

Happy birthday, Rihanna!

The Grammy winner turns 32 years old today, and she's celebrating with a tropical trip to Mexico. E! News has learned that the "Work" singer is currently on vacation with her loved ones in honor of her special day. And in true Rihanna fashion, she's going all out with the celebrations.

"Rihanna is having a birthday celebration in Mexico. She invited her friends and family down to celebrate turning 32 with her," a source tells E! News. "They had a dinner party on Wednesday night with dinner and dancing. Everyone was welcomed to the party with a line of mariachis performing and Tequila shots passed around."

"There were balloon arrangements, colorful flowers and Mexican decor both indoors and outdoors," the insider continues. "They had a long outdoor table set up for dinner and the mariachis continued to perform."

After dinner they "cleared everything away" and had a "big dance party," according to the source.

Every Time Rihanna Was a Big Mood

"They partied all night long with music, drinks, a birthday cake and cupcakes for Rihanna," the insider tells E! News. "She was in her element with the people she loves and having a great time."

The source adds that Rihanna "danced and sang all night" with a "big smile on her face."

In one video posted to social media, Rihanna's BFFs can be seen posing for a photo together as the superstar steps into the frame holding balloons.

The group then starts singing "happy birthday" to the singer as they get ready to take a group picture. In another video, Rihanna can be seen dancing as she's presented with a birthday cake.

Talk about a celebration! Enjoy the day, Rihanna!

TAGS/ Rihanna , Birthdays
