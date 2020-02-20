Nikki Bella Bares Her Baby Bump (and Abs!) to Celebrate 16 Weeks of Pregnancy

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 9:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Nikki Bella is one hot mama to-be!

The pregnant Total Bellas star bared her growing baby bump on Instagram Thursday to celebrate a sweet milestone. "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!" the 36-year-old WWE star shared with a midriff-baring selfie. "Hi my little one oh I love you so," She also posted in her stories.

Artem Chigvintsev's future wife donned a red long sleeve top and casual sweatpants for the gallery of pics. The sports star and E! personality looked gorgeous while showing off her changing body, but one thing that has remained the same? Her buff physique!

"Abs still here that's crazy," one fan pointed out.

Photos

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Nikki and twin Brie Bella announced they are both expecting last month.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

"I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It's something I have wanted to be my whole life," Nikki wrote in IG. "I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"

Congrats on your 16-week milestone, Nikki!

Scroll down to see more of Nikki's gorgeous pregnancy pics.

Total Bellas returns Thursday, Apr. 9 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Nikki Bella

Stefan / BACKGRID

She's Pregnant!

Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

The Look of Love

"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Daddy's Girls

"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.

Article continues below

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

Phamous / BACKGRID

Pregnancy PDA

How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Ladies Who Lunch

Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

Baby Bumpin'

The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.

Article continues below

Nikki Bella

BACKGRID

Running Errands

Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

16 Weeks!

Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

Side View

Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.

Article continues below

Maternity looks good on this Bella!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , Nikki Bella , Pregnancies , Selfies , Babies , Celebrities , WWE , Artem Chigvintsev , Top Stories , VG , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.