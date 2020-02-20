by Brett Malec | Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 9:19 AM
Nikki Bella is one hot mama to-be!
The pregnant Total Bellas star bared her growing baby bump on Instagram Thursday to celebrate a sweet milestone. "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!" the 36-year-old WWE star shared with a midriff-baring selfie. "Hi my little one oh I love you so," She also posted in her stories.
Artem Chigvintsev's future wife donned a red long sleeve top and casual sweatpants for the gallery of pics. The sports star and E! personality looked gorgeous while showing off her changing body, but one thing that has remained the same? Her buff physique!
"Abs still here that's crazy," one fan pointed out.
Nikki and twin Brie Bella announced they are both expecting last month.
"I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It's something I have wanted to be my whole life," Nikki wrote in IG. "I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"
Congrats on your 16-week milestone, Nikki!
Scroll down to see more of Nikki's gorgeous pregnancy pics.
Total Bellas returns Thursday, Apr. 9 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Stefan / BACKGRID
Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.
"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.
"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.
Phamous / BACKGRID
How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.
ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.
Phamous / BACKGRID
The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.
BACKGRID
Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.
Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"
Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.
Maternity looks good on this Bella!
