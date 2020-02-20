YouTube
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 8:00 AM
Not a hoax, not a dream, The Bachelorette veteran Tyler Cameron is really hosting a show about dog house architecture called Barkitecture and there's a trailer to prove it.
In the video below, the reality star, who is serving as the general contractor on the show, and interior designer Delia Kenza take you inside the process of making "bomb customized dog houses." The series, which launches on Quibi in April, "captures the lifestyles of dog-loving, dog-obsessed people who are gifting their beloved fur-babies with the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable."
The trailer features The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards clearly impressed with the extravagant piece in her yard. "That's unbelievable," she says.
According to Quibi, Lisa Vanderpump, Rumer Willis and Joel McHale are among the other celebrities featured on the series. The first look was released in conjunction with Love Your Pet Day.
After his stint on The Bachelorette, Tyler became a tabloid fixture thanks to being spotted with both Gigi Hadid and Hannah Brown, the woman who sent him packing on the ABC reality show. He recently made his sitcom acting debut in an episode of Single Parents where he played Danny, a handsome delivery man whose presence delights Angie (Leighton Meester).
Barkitecture executive Producers include Courtney Smith, Audra Smith and Jake Haelen for Turn Card and showrunner Karin Jarlstedt. Bravo Media is a producer on the show.
Quibi, a new streaming platform designed for on-the-go mobile viewing with short-form content, launches in April. Look for projects with Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Darren Criss and more on the streaming hub.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
