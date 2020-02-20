RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Is on the Move to Showtime

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 6:20 AM

RuPaul is heading to premium cable. E! News has learned a new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is coming this June and on the move from VH1 to Showtime. The new season of All Stars comes in June following the season 12 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race on VH1.

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted," Jana Winograde, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement. "We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase. It's the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience."

This is the first time the show will air on Showtime. The cable channel has a history of LGBTQ programming, with The L Word and Queer as Folk back in the new day. On air now there's The L Word: Generation Q, Shameless and Work in Progress.

The move comes after the merger between Viacom, home to VH1, and CBS, home of Showtime. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, whose cast has yet to be announced, premieres Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 premieres Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. on VH1. The new season features guest judges Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom and more.

Meet the queen competing in the season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race below.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Sherry Pie

New York's Sherry Pie is described as a campy queen who knows her references. She calls Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett as her icons.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Brita

Brita is a staple in the New York drag scene famous for her lip sync performances.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Widow Von'Du

Widow Von'Du hails from Kansas City where she lives her life out loud.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Jaida Essence Hall

Milwaukee's Jaida Essence Hall started out wanting to be a fashion designer and takes that love of design into her stage creations.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Jackie Cox

New York's Jackie Cox was born in Canada and has an Iranian family background. She loves to write her own shows.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Dahlia Sin

Dahlia Sin, originally hailing from Brooklyn, came from the Haus of Aja and now lives in Los Angeles.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Crystal Methyd

Crystal Methyd loves a good quirky fashion. She and her screwball sense of humor come to competition from Springfield, Missouri.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Gigi Goode

Gigi Goode, just 21 years old, comes from Los Angeles with a big social media following.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Jan

New York's Jan, a musical theater queen and singer, is described as ambitious and driven. 

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Heidi N Closet

Heidi N Closet comes to the competition from a small country town in North Carolina where she says there's nothing to do but count chickens and cows.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Nicky Doll

Nicky Doll, who calls New York her home, is the first French contestant to compete. She's brought her European catwalk from Paris as well as high fashions and charm.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Rock M. Sakura

Rock M. Sakura comes to Drag Race from San Francisco and she's a lover of all things pink, anime and manga.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Aiden Zhane

Aiden Zhane hails from rural Acworth, Georgia. A lover of horror films, Marilyn Manson and all sorts of weirdness, these things all inform her spooky persona.

