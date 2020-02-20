RuPaul is heading to premium cable. E! News has learned a new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is coming this June and on the move from VH1 to Showtime. The new season of All Stars comes in June following the season 12 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race on VH1.

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted," Jana Winograde, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement. "We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase. It's the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience."