by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 5:02 AM
Hungry? Well, step right up to James Corden and Justin Bieber's food truck.
The 41-year-old host and the 25-year-old singer launched the new business venture for Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show.
Named after the artist's new song, the "Yummy" food truck specialized in two items: grilled cheese and fish tacos. The Biebs handled the sandwiches while Corden cooked up the tacos, or "Despatacos" as they would call them in honor of Bieber's famous hit "Despacito" with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.
Instead of setting a firm price, the dynamic duo invited patrons to pay whatever they felt was fair. The earnings were then donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
Needless to say, fans were pretty excited to see the stars behind the grill. Soon, a large crowd formed outside of the truck, and the celebrities realized they may have bitten off more than they could chew.
"I knew about halfway through that this was a terrible idea," Corden said. "You stick to singing. I'll stick to hosting."
This wasn't the only fun Corden and Bieber had. They also cruised around Los Angeles for "Carpool Karaoke." During the episode, they rocked out to Bieber's songs, talked about his marriage to Hailey Bieber and set the record straight on that Tom Cruise challenge.
But that's not all! Corden and Bieber also learned some new steps by mimicking the moves of a few young instructors in a "toddlerography" class.
Watch the videos to see all of the fun.
