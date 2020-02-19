Survivor: Winners at War just gave us a Survivor first.

Three tribal councils in, everybody's completely paranoid, and once again the losing tribe (this time, Sele) went into tribal without a totally clear concept of who was going home.

Denise (Sele) and Kim (Dakal), two players kind of at the back of the pack so far this season, found idols within the first few minutes. But they were idols in two pieces, and they had to give one half away by sundown. Denise suggested she give hers to Parvati, which is an interesting choice, and Kim chose to give hers to Sophie.

Denise ended up giving hers to Adam, and so both she and Adam were sitting there with idols in their bags when Rob suggested they all just empty their bags so they could all find out who has an idol. They both managed to hide them, but it sure was a new way to play the idol game.

Rob had gotten irritated by all the talk of new school players vs. old school players and everybody being paranoid, so he just decided to nip the paranoia in the bud. It didn't really work since he learned nothing, but it was highly entertaining.