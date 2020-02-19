How Channing Tatum Feels About Jenna Dewan's Engagement to Steve Kazee

No hard feelings here!

On Tuesday night, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee made an exciting and special announcement: they got engaged.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Dewan shared on Instagram, alongside a romantic portrait of her and her beau kissing. She also showed off her massive diamond ring that Nikki Reed helped design with her jewelry brand, BaYou With Love.

"When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen," the Tony Award winner wrote on his page. "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."

Making things even more sweet, the couple's engagement comes five months after the actress revealed she and Steve were expecting their first child together.

Over the engagement news, a source gave E! News some insight into Channing Tatum's reaction over his ex-wife's announcement.