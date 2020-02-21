Mercury Retrograde: Here's Everything You Need to Get Through It

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Brace yourself: Mercury is in retrograde again! The cosmos are wreaking havoc on your laptop, rerouting your texts, and causing exes to reemerge in your life, thanks to the astronomical optical illusion that makes it look like the planet Mercury is moving backward in Earth's sky.

Mercury goes retrograde three to four times per year for three weeks at a time, causing major travel issues, messing up all communications, and forcing you to confront the past. Whether or not you believe Mercury is conspiring against you, the supposed side effects of the phase can be annoying, but you can't stop living your life—or shopping for what you want. After all, you can arm yourself against the mishaps caused by cosmic event with a necklace of protective stones, a blend of very necessary essential oils, and a calming handmade candle.

Take a moment to relax, meditate, and reassess. Then, check out all the Mercury retrograde essentials we've rounded up to help you get through it unscathed.