Mercury Retrograde: Here's Everything You Need to Get Through It

by Mallory Carra | Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 4:00 AM

Brace yourself: Mercury is in retrograde again! The cosmos are wreaking havoc on your laptop, rerouting your texts, and causing exes to reemerge in your life, thanks to the astronomical optical illusion that makes it look like the planet Mercury is moving backward in Earth's sky.

Mercury goes retrograde three to four times per year for three weeks at a time, causing major travel issues, messing up all communications, and forcing you to confront the past. Whether or not you believe Mercury is conspiring against you, the supposed side effects of the phase can be annoying, but you can't stop living your life—or shopping for what you want. After all, you can arm yourself against the mishaps caused by cosmic event with a necklace of protective stones, a blend of very necessary essential oils, and a calming handmade candle.

Take a moment to relax, meditate, and reassess. Then, check out all the Mercury retrograde essentials we've rounded up to help you get through it unscathed.

Huda Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette

Get a truly galactic look from these 18 warm and cool shades with Mercury Retrograde-appropriate names like Haze, Hot Mess, and Frazzled.

$75
$70 Amazon $67 Sephora
Mercury Retrograde Smudge Kit

Mercury Retrograde is a time of release and detox, so take the time to cleanse your surroundings with white sage, cedar, intention candles, candleholder, and a clear apophyllite crystal.

$50 SageFinds
Mercury in Retrograde T-Shirt

Feels like Mercury is always in retrograde, doesn't it? Communicate it to the world by wearing the statement on a cotton shirt available in multiple colors.

$20 Amazon
My Mercury Retrograde Journal

Set positive intentions and work through your energy shifts by writing your heart out in a journal specifically designed for the cosmic event.

$11 Amazon
VitaJuwel Balance ViA Water Bottle

Feeling off-balance during retrograde? Restore your equilibrium with a BPA-free plastic bottle that enriches your water with the power of gemstones.

$98 Amazon $98 Nordstrom $98 Anthropologie
Little Shop Of Oils Mercury Retrograde Roller

Ward off any and all bad vibes using this essential oil blend that's infused with evil eye charms and charged under the full moon.

$24
$15 Urban Outfitters
Florida Water Cologne

Much like sage, Florida Water cologne is believed to have major cleansing properties and a refreshing citrus scent. Solange famously brought a whole bottle with her to the 2018 Met Gala.

$3 Walmart $6 Amazon
Freddie Mercury Retrograde Mug

Have truer words ever been spoken? Salute the memory of the Queen singer and voice your frustration about Mercury retrograde with a totally on-point mug.

$15
$10 LookHuman
The Sacred Ritual Release Bath Salts

This mix of activated charcoal-infused black lava salt and red alaea salt will help relieve what ails you and make you feel recharged.

$26 Anthropologie
Mercury in Retrograde Protection Necklace

The fluorite, blue lace agate, and clear quartz stones will help you power through miscommunications, as well as provide balance and focus.

$20 Francesca's
Healing Black Tourmaline Orgonite Pyramid

The Healing Black Tourmaline Orgonite Pyramid will filter and balance the energy fields around you, so you can continue to live your best life, especially when Mercury is in retrograde.

$30 Amazon
Mercury Retrograde Protection Candle

Soothe your soul with the handmade candle's lavender and chamomile stress-relieving scent. Naturally, the Mercury Retrograde candle will ship to you once the planet goes direct.

$30 Uncommon Goods

While we're looking at the sky, shop galaxy-themed stuff that's out of this world.

