It's over for Madelaine Petsch and boyfriend Travis Mills.

E! News has learned that the Riverdale actress and her music artist beau have ended their relationship after about three years of dating. This confirmation comes amid much speculation about the duo's romantic status. In recent months, Petsch, 25, and Mills, 30, have rarely made appearances on each other's social media, sparking split rumors. The last post of Petsch and Mills together on Instagram is from their trip to Disneyland in Dec. 2019.

"I don't always wear ears at @disneyland, but when I do it's because @madelame made me," Mills captioned a photo of the then-couple.

As for Petsch, the last photo of Mills on her Instagram is from almost a year ago, a birthday tribute to Mills in April 2019.

"Happy birthday lil baby!!!" Petsch wrote alongside a series of pictures. "To being thirty, flirty and thriving all year I love you."