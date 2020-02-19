Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 1:02 PM
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Lili Reinhart took to Twitter on Wednesday and recalled a dream she had about the late Luke Perry.
"I had a dream last night that I saw Luke...and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him," the 23-year-old actress wrote on the social network. "Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he's smiling brightly on the other side."
Perry died in March 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was 52 years old.
After news of Perry's passing broke, several celebrities, including Reinhart, paid tribute on social media.
"I'm finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us," the Betty Cooper star tweeted. "I'm thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss."
Cole Sprouse, who also appears on Riverdale, remembered him during an interview with Andrew Freund, as well.
"We're recovering," he said at the time. "It's obviously not the easiest thing to talk about. But he was well loved and there's been an outpouring of emotional support from people around the world, which just goes to show what a wonderful person he was and how much he impacted people's lives and impacted our lives."
Perry played Fred Andrews on the CW series. The show honored the late actor with a touching tribute episode in season four. BH90210 honored him, as well. Perry played Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 during his lifetime.
Many fans were outraged that Perry wasn't included in the 2020 Oscars' In Memoriam tribute. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, The Academy said it "receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment" and that "an executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time." It then noted that all of the submissions are included on the Oscars website.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?