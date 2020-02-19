EXCLUSIVE!

Madison Walks Off in New Promo for The Bachelor's Fantasy Suites

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 12:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

What's a Bachelor to do when he's in love with three women and the fantasy suites are on their way?

He's going to sleep with at least one of them. Sorry, Madison! 

In a new promo, exclusive to E! News, Peter admits that he's in love with all three of his remaining girlfriends—Madison, Hannah Ann, and Victoria F.—and he has "no idea how [he's] going to do this." 

The three ladies all also have to live together when they're not on their dates, which is new and extra awkward, especially when Madison's giving Peter quite the ultimatum. 

"I wouldn't be able to say yes to the engagement if you have slept with the other women," she says. 

"I have been intimate. I can't lie to you about that," Peter says. 

With that, Madison gets up from the table and walks away, and the promo reminds us that we're in for a "bombshell finale," featuring that now classic shot of Peter's mother crying and saying, "Don't let her go, bring her home to us." 

Read

The Bachelor Reveals the Final 3 As an Ex-Girlfriend Crashes a Hometown Date

Madison has yet to tell Peter that she's waiting until marriage to have sex, though it seems like if she watched his season of The Bachelorette, during which he became famous for having sex four times in a windmill (while his mother cheered him on from the audience), she should have known what she was getting into. 

In this week's episode, Peter eliminated Kelsey after meeting her family and sampling some of that famous Iowa wine, and while he didn't meet Victoria's family after an ex of his showed up to warn him about her, he did keep her around. 

We'll find out who's the next to go after the Fantasy Suites this Monday.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Bachelor , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities , Exclusives
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.