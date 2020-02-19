One of Hollywood's newest couples is keeping romance alive.

Less than two months after Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes, E! News is learning more about what makes this twosome work.

According to a source, the Hollywood stars are "still going strong." And while they may not be ones to post excessively on social media or attend countless events together, the pair continues to enjoy spending time together.

"They spent Valentine's Day weekend in Orange County, Calif. It was a quick getaway, but time for the two of them to be together without any distractions," our insider exclusively shared with us. "Rachel is very happy dating Bill and is excited about being with him."

Our source added, "He treats her very well and is hilarious and fun." What's not to love?!