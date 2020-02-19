Kanye West can add photographer to his long list of accomplishments!

Over the Valentine's Day weekend, the Grammy winner and his wife Kim Kardashian took a tropical trip to Cabo together. On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a series of photos taken by her husband. In the sexy snaps, Kim can be seen striking a pose in a bikini while on a beach with her beau.

"Valentine's Surprise Getaway," Kim wrote, giving Kanye photo credit.

A source previously told E! News that Kanye, 42, was in town for a few days working on music, and Kim, 39, flew in to Cabo to meet him at the last minute on Friday evening.

"She was taken to a private villa where she met Kanye," the insider shared. "They had a very quiet two-night stay at their private villa."

The source also revealed that the couple enjoyed massages from a masseuse and had their meals prepared by a chef at the house.