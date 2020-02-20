Generally speaking, celebrities fall into one of two camps.

Nope, not the privacy seekers versus those that will happily serve up nonstop adorable baby content, we're talking about the cat people and the dog people.

Some make their allegiances quite known. Kaley Cuoco has said that "must love dogs" topped her list of dating requirements before she settled down with now-husband (and avowed canine lover) Karl Cook and if you know literally anything about Taylor Swift beyond the fact that she enjoys singing, it's her devotion to her furry offspring Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

"I have cats. I'm obsessed with them," she explained to TIME of her preference. "They're very dignified. They're independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life." Something you likely need when you're a veritable hitmaker who spends a not insignificant portion of her life on the road.