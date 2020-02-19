Every day is a new day to rebuild.

It's no secret that Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have had their fair share of ups and downs in their marriage. In fact, the couple faced split speculation at the end of 2019 after some social media behavior raised eyebrows amongst loyal fans.

But in a new Instagram post shared Wednesday morning, it's clear these two are united in 2020.

"2 days away to connect, laugh, unplug and redo our New Years. (We even watched the ball drop)," Jana shared on Instagram with her 1.9 million followers. "There's nothing wrong with a redo and there's no better time to rebuild than now. #rebuildingtogether #happynewyear."

While their destination remains a secret, it appears the couple was able to enjoy quality time by the fire, learn archery and participate in some hikes in the great outdoors.