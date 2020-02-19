The Weeknd dropped his new song "After Hours" on Wednesday.

In the track, the 30-year-old artist appeared to sing about an ex.

"Oh, baby/Where are you now when I need you most?" he sang in the chorus. "I'd give it all just to hold you close/Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart."

He also promised to "treat you better than I did before" and to "hold you down and not let you go."

"This time, I won't break your heart," he continued.

At one point in the crooner appeared to take responsibility for the heartbreak.

"I know it's all my fault/Made you put down your guard," he sang. "I know I made you fall/I said you were wrong for me/I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you/Can't hide the truth, I stayed with her in spite of you/You did some things that you regret, still right for you/'Cause this house is not a home."