Young Thug is coming under fire for misgendering Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya.

While many celebrities expressed support and praise for Dwyane and Gabrielle Union's daughter, the rapper is one of the few people to come out against Zaya. In a tweet directed at the 12-year-old, he stated, "All I wanna say to dwade son is 'GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES' but hey live your true self."

Immediately after, Young Thug was hit with a barrage of tweets accusing him of being transphobic. Then, just a few hours later, he appeared to delete the same exact tweet.

Neither Dwyane nor Gabrielle have responded to his controversial tweet.

It's unclear why Young Thug chose to make such a strong statement against the teen, especially he himself formerly stated he doesn't believe in gender. "In my world, you can be a gangsta with a dress or you can be a gangsta with baggy pants," he said for a Calvin Klein advertisement in 2016. "I feel like there's no such thing as gender."