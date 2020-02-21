Does mother really know best?

In this clip from Monday's all-new Meet the Frasers, Matt Fraser reveals to mom Angela Fraser and sister Maria Fraser his plan to propose to girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis. While Maria isn't fazed by her brother's big news, the Fraser matriarch appears less than pleased.

"I want to talk to you about Alexa. I want her in a different role," Matt notes while easing into his news. "A different role for her."

"Like, what role is that?" Angela inquires. "What kind of role is he talking about?"

As Matt tries to dance around the upcoming proposal, Angela is left further confused. Thus, Matt is forced to say it outright, he wants Alexa as his wife.

"I want to propose to Alexa," the psychic medium states to his family.

Unfortunately, Angela's reaction is a bit underwhelming, referring to the news as "this s--t." In an attempt to help her brother out, Maria reminds their mom that this isn't a surprise at all.