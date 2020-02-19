Score 50% Off PUR Fully Charged Mascara for National Lash Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy National Lash Day! Didn't know that was a thing? Well now you do... and we've got the perfect way to celebrate.

If you're still looking for a holy grail mascara, or maybe you're ready to up your lash game into the stratosphere, PUR Cosmetics cult favorite Fully Charged Mascara could be exactly what you're looking for.

First things first: it's clean! Free of parabens, gluten and BPA, it's also cruelty-free, so you're checking off a lot of do-good boxes by adding this to your makeup collection. But before you worry that it's cleanness means it doesn't perform, don't fret! This mascara is the real deal. It features a special magnetic technology that relies on a polymer matrix to wrap a positively-charged elastic veil around your lashes, giving them lift, separation and definition.

As if that's not enough, it conditions and strengthens to prevent lash loss, and gives your lashes lush, full-coverage for that falsies-without-wearing-falsies look. And the best part? In celebration of National Lash Day, it's 50% off regular price!

But act fast: this deal only lasts until the end of the day. Shop PUR's Fully Charged Mascara below!