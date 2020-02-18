The Teen Mom OG cast has their sights set on…the world.

A new trailer for the upcoming season of the hit MTV reality show features many of the moms together, while also separately handling their own ups and downs. There are glimpses of Amber Portwood heading to court following her July 2019 arrest, Catelynn Baltierra and husband Tyler celebrating romance and so much more.

The Teen Mom OG stars are pursuing their passions and looking to a brighter tomorrow through the tears of the present.

Here's what you need to know about them this year:

Catelynn and Tyler renewed their vows on a fifth anniversary trip to Hawaii and have never been happier. Now she's looking at a embarking on a new career path as a vet technician as they try to have a son.