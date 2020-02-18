Drew Barrymore is giving credit where credit is due.

In honor of Wellness Week, the Hollywood actress took to Instagram and gave thanks to a woman who has helped in her fitness journey time and time again. Let's just say everyone deserves someone as special as M/Body founder Marnie Alton.

"This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task. We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET she helped me," Drew wrote on Instagram. "Every spring, when I would start training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother. She also is the most amazing person. She is poetry in a human being."

Drew went on to describe Marnie as a woman who is "so knowledgeable about our bodies." And if you're ever in Los Angeles, perhaps you can experience her workouts—before they sell out of course.