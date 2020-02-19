Things are getting heated on Summer House.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new episode, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard find themselves on, what could easily be described as, the worst date ever. For starters, Carl confesses he's "afraid to get into relationships because of [his] family."

"I come from this world of cheating, lying, infidelity, everything. It's a lot," Carl admits to Lindsay.

Understandably, Carl's parents' divorce took a toll on him, leaving him cautious about starting a long-term relationship with someone he "care[s] about dearly." However, Lindsay doesn't take Carl's concerns well as she feels he's making an excuse.

"My mother abandoned me, that doesn't make me afraid of commitment," the Bravo starlet relays later on. "So, what is the issue here? 'Cause, it's certainly not your father. That's an excuse."

While Carl thinks Lindsay is "really, really special," he simply wants it known that he has commitment issues. As Lindsay appears unreceptive to this information, Carl finds himself upset as he doesn't give the Public Relations expert "s--t about stuff."