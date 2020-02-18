Saved By the Bell's upcoming reboot will be missing one familiar face.

Close to five months after news broke that the show will be revived on NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock, one original cast member is speaking out about her future with the show.

In a preview clip for Wednesday's all-new Dr. Oz Show, Lark Voorhies says she was not asked to participate.

"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved By the Bell reunion as well as other cast members events, yet of course," she revealed to Dr. Oz. "I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision. With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful."

During her rare television interview, Lark is expected to open up about her mental health challenges.