When it comes to shutting down trolls, Ayesha Curry is the greatest of all time.

Currently on a much-deserved vacation in Cabo San Lucas with husband Stephen Curry, the cookbook author has been giving fans serious travel envy with her relaxing poolside snaps. (Meanwhile, the NBA superstar shared some seriously sexy snaps of his wife straddling him: "Vacation vibes with my one and only.") And while just about everyone chimed in with love for the couple and their bathing suit snaps—Gabrielle Union, Olivia Munn and Jeannie Mai among others—the claws came out for some Internet bullies, clearly raised in a barn. As one user commented, "Steph married to an actual real life farm animal."

Of course, not afraid of a little bark, Ayesha was quick to blast the troll. "Yes," she replied, "a GOAT I know."

Indeed, the mom of three has solidified her status as clap back queen.