Ice-T busts perps every week on Law & Order: SVU, but how does he deal with ghosts and the paranormal? You're about to find out in Celebrity Ghost Stories, a new series from A&E.

In the premiere episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories airing Wednesday, April 8, Ice-T and wife Coco Austin go with psychic-medium Kim Russo to a New Jersey factory where they are said to "experience unexplainable events linked to the factory's deadly past."

"I ain't f—king with no ghosts," Ice says in the exclusive trailer below.

Ice, who recently celebrated his 450th episode of Law & Order: SVU, considers himself a skeptic, but will that change after his experience with Kim Russo?