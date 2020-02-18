Pete Davidson Seems to Confirms Rehab Stint During Stand-Up Show

According to Pete Davidson, he worked on some of his jokes while in rehab.

The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star performed a stand-up set at Carolines on Broadway on Sunday, per Page Six, where he reportedly told the crowd he had worked on some of his material while at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona. According to Page Six's report, Davidson also shared that he used the pseudonym "Howard" at the center and joked about hanging out at the "butt hut," where patients smoked cigarettes.

According to the report, the comedian also joked about signing a "pledge" that he wouldn't kill himself until the New York Knicks won the championship and reportedly said that he had "at least five more years to go."