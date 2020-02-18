The Love Island community is reeling from the loss of Caroline Flack.

Though the reality dating show did not air on Sunday out of respect, the series returned on Monday, paying tribute to the former host following her heartbreaking death. "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away," narrator Iain Stirling began. "Our thoughts are with family and friends at this dreadful time."

As Stirling spoke, the idyllic island was shown and viewers heard the peaceful sounds of waves coming into the shore. "Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers," he said. "Like many of you, right now we're all just trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love and listen to one another."

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favorite show," an emotional Stirling added. "You were a true friend to me. I'm going to miss you Caz."