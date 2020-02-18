by Lauren Piester | Tue., Feb. 18, 2020 10:00 AM
The Jimmy Jab games are back!
This week on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the squad is returning to a fan-favorite tradition: the Jimmy Jab games, a series of obstacles and challenges within the precinct, usually conducted while the Nine-Nine is on parade duty or something else they consider to be very boring.
This year, with usual host Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti) off living her best 100 emoji life elsewhere, it seems that Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) has taken charge, and he's turned it into his Greatest Showman moment.
E! News has an exclusive first look at this year's games, complete with Charles' ringleader costume, a song, and news of a round one casualty in the form of Debbie (Vanessa Bayer). She appears to have succumbed to a serious allergic reaction and needed an Epi pen, which has taken her out of the games. You can watch the clip above!
Shockingly, the rest of the squad isn't here for Boyle's song. But we are, so here are the lyrics as best as we could tell:
It was the meat of the moment
Meat meat meat of the moment
Throw throw throw throw it at the window window window
We'll let you try and guess what the next round of the Jimmy Jabs involves...
Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
