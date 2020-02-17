Drew Carey Breaks Silence on Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick's Death

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 17, 2020 1:36 PM

Drew Carey, Amie Harwick

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Drew Carey is mourning the death of Amie Harwick.

The 61-year-old comedian and host paid tribute to his ex-fiancée in a Twitter tribute on Monday.

"I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," he wrote alongside a photo of the duo.

The picture appeared to be taken around a past holiday season as it showed Carey and Harwick sitting on a red throne and posing alongside toy polar bears and Christmas trees. 

Harwick, a Hollywood-based therapist, was killed on Saturday at the age of 38. According to a news release shared by the Los Angeles Police Department, the LAPD responded to a call of a "woman screaming" in the Hollywood Hills at around 1:16 a.m. that day. Harwick's roomate met the officers out on the street once they arrived and told them Harwick was being assaulted inside of the residence. Per the release, the roommate had jumped over a wall and gone to nearby residences to call for help.

Once the officers arrived at the residence, they found Harwick on the ground beneath a third-story balcony. According to the release, Harwick was "gravely injured" and "unresponsive." Her injuries were also consistent with a fall.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took Harwick to a local hospital, where she later died from the injuries. 

Per the press release, the investigation revealed possible evidence of a struggle. There were also potential signs of forced entry to the residence. In addition, further evidence of an intruder entering and leaving the property was also revealed following further canvassing of the area. 

At around 4:30 p.m. that day, the FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect, Harwick's former boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, on suspicion of murder. According to the LAPD's news release, detectives learned that Harwick had recently expressed fear of a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against him. Per the release, the restraining order had expired and Harwick had seen this former boyfriend two weeks ago.

The investigation is still ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney for filing consideration on Wednesday.

Fans learned of Carey and Harwick's engagement in 2018. However, the two broke up later that year.

