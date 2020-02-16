Jennifer Hudson swept everyone away on Sunday night.

During the 2020 NBA All-Star game, the Oscar winner paid a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant and the seven others who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash last month.

For her performance, Hudson donned a purple velvet long-sleeve dress and gold drop-earrings that were a tribute in and of itself to Bryant.

The songstress' touching tribute kicked things off. Common also honored the 41-year-old star, before introducing the players.

At the time of Bryant's death, Hudson shared her heartache over the news. "It's like every time I go to sleep and then wake up somebody else is gone," she wrote on Instagram. "This news hurts my heart so bad!"

In addition to Hudson's moving performance, LeBron James' team will honor Gianna by wearing jerseys with the No. 2. Moreover, Giannis Antetokounmpo's team will sport jerseys with the No. 24, which celebrated the late Lakers icon.