It's a party of four!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero had a lot to celebrate on Valentine's Day. The 37-year-old actress shared the exciting news that she and her husband, David Fumero, welcomed their second child.

"Welcome to the world, Axel," Melissa captioned her Instagram post, alongside a black-and-white image of her little nugget. "You have made Valentine's Day my new favorite holiday!"

It didn't take long for David to also share the special baby news on his social media page.

"I got the best #valentines #day Present!," the 47-year-old actor expressed, alongside a photo of him holding his newborn. "Mama is a master at baking these! I'm a lucky dude! Welcome to the world Axel! 2/14/20."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, are already parents to 3-year-old, Enzo Fumero.

Moreover, the longtime pair's famous friends showered them with love on Instagram over the baby news.