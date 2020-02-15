Valentine's Day might be over, but Amanda Bynes is still feeling the love.

During the festive holiday, the 33-year-old star surprised her Instagram followers with a major announcement.

She revealed the exciting and special news that she was engaged. "Engaged to [the] love of my life," she captioned her heartwarming post.

In the image she uploaded, she put her massive diamond ring on full display. She also cheekily had her left hand placed on top of her fiancé's, however, she kept his identity hidden and mysterious... until now.

On Saturday afternoon, Amanda took to Instagram to finally show off her beau, whom E! News can confirm is Paul Michael.

"Lover," she simply wrote on the 'Gram, in which she shared a photo of her boo smiling as he stood behind his leading lady.

According to a source, the 33-year-old star met Paul while she was in rehab and they've been dating for about two to three months.