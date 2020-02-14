See All the Photos From Kylie Jenner’s Extravagant Valentine’s Day Brunch

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 2:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

There's always time for a little bit of love. 

Kylie Jenner is celebrating Valentine's Day with an amazing brunch for all the loves in her life. The beauty mogul took to her Instagram to show off pics of all of her sweet treats and fun goodies she's using to ring in the international day of love. Between the chocolate covered strawberries and the fun activities, Kylie's besties were definitely feeling the love

She posted pics of the things she gifted her friends Yris Palmer and Stassie Karanikolaou including the cute little notes she wrote them. To Yris she said, "I love you because you see the beauty in everything." For Stassie she also kept it simple and sweet writing, "I love you because of the way you are always there for me." 

Kylie also celebrated V-Day with Stassie the night before at her star-studded Valentine's Day party that was attended by Brody Jenner, Dylan Sprouse, Chantel Jeffries and Chris Brown to name a few. Single or not, these ladies never let a party go to waste. 

Watch

Valentine's Day Turns 10!: E! News Rewind

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the photos of her extravagant Valentine's Day lunch. 

Kylie Jenner, Valentine's day

Instagram

Hostess With the Mostest

Kylie rocks yet another new look for her V-Day bash, and there's no denying these light brown locks are totally working for her. 

Kylie Jenner, Valentine's day

Instagram

Sweet Treats

Chocolate covered strawberries galore! 

Kylie Jenner, Valentine's day

Instagram

XOXO

Kylie's bestie Stassi Karanikolaou gets a hand written note. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Valentine's day

Instagram

Kylie's Valentine

The E! reality TV star's 2-year-old daughter Stormi gets in on the fun.

Kylie Jenner, Valentine's day

Instagram

Yummy

What's brunch without avocado toast? 

Kylie Jenner, Valentine's day

Instagram

Time to Feast

Guests were treated to quite a spread. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Valentine's day

Instagram

It's All in the Details

Yris Palmer gets some love from her close pal Kylie.

Kylie Jenner, Valentine's day

Instagram

Kisses From the Queen

It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without some kisses. 

Kylie Jenner, Valentine's day

Instagram

Fun In the Sun

Kylie provided fun activities for her besties to enjoy. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Valentine's day

Instagram

The Key to the Heart

Turns out, good art is the key to keeping any friendship alive. 

Kylie Jenner, Valentine's day

Instagram

Brushes Or Bust

If you're going to paint, you might as well do it in style. Kylie provided these glamorous water cups to dip the paint brushes in. 

Hopefully your Valentine's day meal was just as good as this one! 

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kardashian News , Kylie Jenner , VG , Valentine's Day , Holidays , Food , Love And Sex , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.