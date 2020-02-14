Getty Images
by kelli boyle | Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 10:06 AM
Getty Images
Dakota Johnsonand Chris Martin are about to make you cry, cry, cry.
The 50 Shades of Grey alum donned her director's hat for Coldplay's "Cry, Cry, Cry" music video, which debuted Friday. The actress co-directed her boyfriend's romantic music video with Cory Bailey. The dance-heavy production was choreographed by Celia Rowlson-Hall, and its Valentine's Day arrival couldn't be more aptly timed.
Martin and the rest of the Coldplay crew serve as the band at a dance in the video as a couple saunters their way through life together. The pair starts out as hopeful, gleeful teenagers sharing a romantic night before evolving into adults. By the end of the video, they've evolved into a heartwarming elderly couple who continue to dance together.
The story is all about the couple working through life's obstacles side-by-side and holding each other when they cry. Yes, it will get you in your feels. No, you are not ready. And the fact that Martin and Johnson worked on this together makes it all the more swoon-worthy.
In the song (which sounds like a delightful '50s doo-wop ballad and hails from the group's album Everyday Life), Martin sings, "In a book about the world / Called the luminous things / There are trees and flowers growing / While Jizo Bodhisattva sings.
As he continues, "When you cry, cry, cry, baby / When you cry, cry, cry / When you cry, cry, cry, baby / I'll be by your side."
Next, the "Fix You" crooner sings, "Don't want us to hurt each other / Or cause each other pain / Don't want to feel what they don't know / We're in this together, baby / We're as singing is to rain / So I never, never, ever let you go."
He continues to sing of his dedication to his lover when he repeats the chorus.
And then closes out the song with the dreamy line, "For your miracles outnumber all the stars out in the sky."
We're not crying, you're crying. Happy Valentine's Day, everybody.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?