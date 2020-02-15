These 25 Facts Will Make You Fall in Love With Megan Thee Stallion

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

7. Thomas wanted Megan to wait until she was 21 to follow her hip-hop dreams full-time, mainly because her lyrics were so sexual, so at 18 she enrolled at Prairie View A&M. She dropped out, but returned to school at Texas Southern University in 2018 to study health administration, and as of 2019 she was a third-year student.

8. Megan's plan is to open and operate assisted living facilities in Texas after graduation where her fellow graduates can come work. "So my great-grandmother had been taking care of her mother, my grandmother," she explained her motivation to Vulture. "So they're in the house together taking care of each other, and I mean, my grandmother is almost 70, and my great-grandmother was like 87, so just watching her take care of her made me want to create a facility for people who are older to go and have somebody help them with their end-of-life care."

In fact, her business could help people of all ages. "And you know how it's so hard to get a job after college?" she explained to Billboard. "So I thought it would be super easy for my classmates if I just opened up something that they could go get a job at. I knew I didn't want to be a nurse. And once I started getting super popular with my music, I knew I probably wasn't going to go to medical school. And then blood kind of makes me a little squeamish, so I was like, 'I don't want to touch nobody.' But I want to run the hospital. I don't want to do the dirty work, but I definitely want to put it there for people to come and help others."