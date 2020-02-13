Ever wonder what it's like to get a call from Meghan Markle? Well, here's what it looks like.

As fans may recall, Archie Harrison's famous mom guest edited the September 2019 issue of British Vogue. Titled "Forces for Change," the cover featured photos of 15 "brilliant female changemakers who have had a laudable impact in recent times and who are set to reshape society in radical and positive ways in the future," it was described at the time.

On Thursday, British Vogue Editori-in-Chief Edward Enninful shared some previously unseen footage from a sit-down with his very well-known collaborator on the issue.

"To celebrate the record-breaking figures of @BritishVogue's September 2019 issue, we are releasing a previously unseen film, made last year, for which I invited The #DuchessofSussex round to my London home to chat through our #ForcesForChange project," he explained in a caption on Instagram. "In the film, we speak to the 15 inspirational cover stars - all of whom, at the time, had no idea that this inspirational woman was behind this historic issue. Enjoy!"