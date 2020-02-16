The Waiting Game: Artists With Albums Nowhere in Sight

It's officially been over four years since the last Rihanna album.

And while the superstar and beauty mogul has certainly made it clear on social media that she's tired of fans asking for a follow-up to Anti, which she dropped all the way back on January 28, 2016, there's little hope that the demand for fresh material will subside. Sorry, Rih, we just love you too much! And this is the longest you've ever made us wait for a new album, beating the wait between Unapologetic and Anti by 10 whole months. (However, the recent photo inside the studio has filled us with a renewed sense of hope.)

Rihanna's hardly alone, though.

While folks like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Kesha have all made their grand returns to pop music in recent weeks, with others like Dua Lipa and Niall Horan waiting in the wings with mew material of their own, there's still an unfairly long list of pop stars who seem more than content to keep us waiting.