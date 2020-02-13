What Schmitt's Big Move Means for Him on Grey's Anatomy

Last week on Grey's Anatomy, Schmitt (Jake Borelli) made a huge decision.

After finding out that his favorite uncle had been secretly gay and had been treated horribly by his mom, Schmitt moved out of his mom's basement and out on his own. E! News talked to Jake Borelli for his new Freeform movie The Thing About Harry, and he spilled a bit on what exactly Schmitt's big move means for him.

"It's huge because his relationship with his mom is so integral into who he is," he told us. "She's his best friend. And she's been there for him for his whole life. But I think we're realizing now that, even though on the surface, it seems like she's accepting him, that there's something even deeper that is causing her not to accept him fully. She didn't want to talk about him outside of the house, and she didn't want to, in lack of a better term, she didn't want to come out herself to her own family members, saying that she had a queer son. And I think that there's quite a bit that she can learn actually."