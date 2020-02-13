Look Back at Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Nearly 20-Year Love Story

Enrique Iglesias has been partner Anna Kournikova's hero for a very long time.

The 44-year-old Latin pop star and the 38-year-old Russian tennis pro began a romance in late 2001 after meeting on the set of his steamy music video "Escape." They made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2002 MTV VMAs and attended the Once Upon a Time in Mexico premiere in New York City the following year.

But they have largely kept their relationship private and have rarely been photographed together in recent years.

"I want my personal life to be as private as possible," Enrique said in an interview with Australia's Today Tonight in 2011. "And especially when you're with someone that's also known and in the spotlight."

He and Anna sparked both breakup and marriage rumors over the years, which were never confirmed.

"[Marriage] isn't important to me," Anna told Women's Health magazine in 2001. "I'm in a happy relationship—that's all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely."

In 2017, Enrique and Anna welcomed their first children, twins Lucy and Nicholas. They revealed on Thursday that they had last month welcomed their third child, a daughter.

See photos of Enrique and Anna over the years:

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova, baby

Instagram

Baby No. 3

The two welcome their third child, a daughter, on Jan. 30, 2020.

Anna Kournikova, Nicholas Iglesias, Lucy Iglesias, Instagram

Anna Kournikova/Instagram

Double the love

Anna Kournikova plays with the couple's twins in 2018.

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova, 2016

SplashNews.com

We're on a Boat

The two drive their powerboat in Miami in 2016.

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova, 2016

AKM-GSI/Backgrid

Date Night

The two appear out in Beverly Hills in 2016.

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

Uri Schanker/FilmMagic

All Wrapped Up in Each Other

A decade of dating and still going strong! The two were spotted arm-on-arm out in Miami Beach in 2011.

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

John Parra/WireImage

Not All Black-and-White

Remaining mum about their futures, Anna and Enrique were snapped on a sports date to the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game in September 2010. 

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

Happily in Single Love

Although the couple was snapped blissfully in love at the Y100 Jingle Ball in 2010, the tennis star told the Graham Norton Show that year that there were no near plans for marriage.

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova

Al Bello/Getty Images

Sporty BFFs

The couple paid close attention as they watched Venus Williams play against sister Serena at the Sony Ericsson Open back in 2009. Meanwhile, tabloids were speculating the longtime pair had finally gotten engaged. 

 

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

Doug Benc/Getty Images

Sweet and Subtle PDA

Paps snapped the pair sharing a precious moment together as they watch the New Jersey Nets take on the Miami Heat back in 2006. At the time, the rumor mill was buzzing with reports the two had secretly wed. 

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova

Alpha/Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com

Do-Gooding Couple

The lovebirds visited the Royal Children's Hospital in Australia in 2005, where they took time to snap pics and sign autographs for sick kids. So sweet! 

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

Ralph Notaro/Getty Images

Young and in Love

The pair couldn't hide their love for each other when they were snapped leaving a Florida restaurant in 2006. 

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias

Big Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

Vacation Time

The gorgeous twosome was spotted relaxing on a yacht in St. Barts, where the pair took a romantic vacation in 2005. 

Enrigue Iglesias, Anna Kournikova

ZumaPress.com

Once Upon a Time

Only a young couple at the time, the fashion risk-takers stepped out to the New York premiere of Once Upon A Time in Mexico in 2003. Rumors began flying that the two had secretly wed, but both parties continued to deny.

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova, Escape, Music Video

Interscope Geffen (A&M) Records

Where It All Began

Enrique and Anna started dating in late 2001 after meeting on the set of his steamy music video "Escape."

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Hot Couple Alert!

The super-hot twosome stole the spotlight at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, just one year after they first began dating. 

